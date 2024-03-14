Earth, Wind & Fire bassist now part owner of DC-area sports team

"I thought it was sexy … because it was from overseas." Verdine White is making his first venture into sports ownership as a new minority owner in Old Glory DC, the Washington area's professional rugby team.

Verdine White, veteran member of soul band Earth, Wind & Fire, is making his first venture into sports ownership.

“My good buddy forever, Paxton Baker, involved me in it, and we’ve been talking about it for quite some time. I told him I wanted to jump in with him. I’m a sports fanatic anyway,” White told WTOP.

Baker is a business executive and owns a stake in the Washington Nationals and Old Glory DC.

One of the reasons White was interested in investing in Old Glory DC is his affinity for the District.

“We’ve been coming to D.C. forever. D.C. is kind of like where Earth, Wind & Fire got launched,” said White. “You know, we really broke big in D.C. And it’s always been like a second home to us. … In the beginning of our career, we were going to move to D.C. because we were playing there so much.”

White is a member of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and a 2019 Kennedy Center honoree.

But why rugby?

“I thought it was sexy … because it was from overseas,” said White. “I thought that was really great. It’s now in a new generation, people are really getting into it … and I wanted to … be part of it.”

It was a thrill for the music superstar to recently be acknowledged as a sports entrepreneur by none other than basketball great Magic Johnson, who’s also a minority owner of the Washington Commanders.

“I did see Magic and he gave me a big hug. I thought that was the biggest compliment, that he noticed me outside of music. … I was elated,” said White.

White, a veteran of the concert stage, is eager to see Old Glory DC succeed in its fifth season in Major League Rugby and said he is ready to grow in his first venture into sports ownership.

“I think (Old Glory DC is) a tough team … I can’t wait to sit in the stands … support the team and I’m learning as I go,” said White. “I’m always open for challenge. … Whenever you’re involved in anything, it’s going to be a challenge and that’s what I love about it.”

Old Glory DC (1-1), which reached the playoffs last year, hosts the Chicago Hounds Saturday at 4 p.m. at the Maryland SoccerPlex in Boyds.

