More snow puts the Uber of snow plows back on the road

As snow falls once again in the D.C. region, some residents will be picking up their phones and ordering a plow driver straight to their house, much like they would use Uber to order a ride.

It’s through an app called Plowz & Mowz, which helps people clear snow away from the driveways and walkways.

“When you go in the app, you enter a bit of information and then you get an immediate price on how much it’s going to cost,” explained the app’s co-founder Wills Mahoney. “It gets dispatched out to the closest snowplow professional, and then they’ll head over to your house and take pictures of the completed job too.”

The on-demand snow removal service has been working more often in the D.C. area this winter, as several winter storms have dumped snow across the region.

From commuters navigating treacherous roads to homeowners grappling with snow-covered driveways, the need for efficient snow removal services has been lingering relatively frequently.

Mahoney said, before a storm happens, “we reach out to every one of our snowplow professionals just make sure everyone’s ready to go.”

The Plowz & Mowz app allows customers to request service with just a few taps, providing real-time tracking and updates throughout the process.

While Mahoney always urges people to order a plow driver ahead of time, it doesn’t usually work out that way, as customers realize at the last moment that they don’t want to deal with piles of snow.

“The majority of orders that we get happen right when the snow event is happening or the morning after when people are waking up,” Mahoney said.

According to Mahoney, he also has the ability to bring in more resources if need be.

“If there’s a major snowstorm, we can even move trucks from another market, “ Mahoney said. “If D.C. was having over a foot of snow, we would probably move a bunch of trucks from other cities.”

