1 person critically injured, several people rescued on ladders after fire breaks out in Northwest DC apartment building

One person has critical injuries and more than 20 people are displaced after an intense fire that broke out at an apartment complex in D.C.

The fire broke out in a three-story apartment building on 13th Place and Peabody Street in Northwest. (Courtesy D.C. Fire and EMS) Courtesy D.C. Fire and EMS The fire broke out in a three-story apartment building on 13th Place and Peabody Street in Northwest. (Courtesy D.C. Fire and EMS) Courtesy D.C. Fire and EMS The fire broke out in a three-story apartment building on 13th Place and Peabody Street in Northwest. (Courtesy D.C. Fire and EMS) Courtesy D.C. Fire and EMS The fire broke out in a three-story apartment building on 13th Place and Peabody Street in Northwest. (Courtesy D.C. Fire and EMS) Courtesy D.C. Fire and EMS The fire broke out in a three-story apartment building on 13th Place and Peabody Street in Northwest. (Courtesy D.C. Fire and EMS) Courtesy D.C. Fire and EMS ( 1 /5) Share This Gallery: Share on Facebook. Share on Twitter. Share via email. Print.

One person has critical injuries and more than 20 people are displaced after an intense fire that broke out at an apartment complex in D.C.

It happened just before noon at a three-story apartment building on 13th Place and Peabody Street in Northwest.

D.C. Fire and EMS said the blaze appeared to be coming from the basement of the building.

Firefighters used ladders to rescued five people from the top floors. One person who was rescued from the main floor was taken to the hospital in “critical condition,” D.C. Fire said.

A firefighter was also taken to the hospital with minor injuries. A dog and a cat were also rescued.

Investigators are investigating the cause of the fire. Nine units are uninhabitable, D.C. Fire said.

The Red Cross is working to find emergency housing for 23 people.

Below is the area where it happened.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2024 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.