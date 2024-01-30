Former DC Board of Elections member shot during Monday’s rampage

Michael Bennett, the former chairman of D.C.'s Board of Elections, said he served on the board with Mike Gill, one of the victims of Monday's violent rampage, for six years.

The friend of a man who was critically injured during a string of shootings and carjackings that spanned from D.C. to Prince George’s County, Maryland, says he can’t make sense of the attack.

While D.C. police have not publicly identified Mike Gill as one of the victims of the violent rampage, family spokeswoman Erica Richardson said in a statement that Gill was the victim of the shooting at 9th and K streets Northwest on Monday night.

A D.C. police spokesman told WTOP that Gill is in “very critical condition” as of Tuesday night.

The shooting was the first in a violent rampage that left another person dead, police said. Two New Carrollton police officers fatally shot the suspect, who hasn’t been identified, early Tuesday, authorities said.

Officers responded to the Mt. Vernon neighborhood for the report of a shooting around 5:45 p.m. Monday, police said. The suspect got into a parked vehicle and shot Gill.

The suspect got out of the vehicle and left, police said, but Gill got out and collapsed on the sidewalk outside the parked vehicle.

Michael Bennett, the former chairman of D.C.’s Board of Elections, said he served on the board with Gill for six years. He considers Gill a good friend, and recalled working with him and their colleagues to plan around the 2020 election in the midst of the pandemic.

“Something like this can happen anywhere, at any time, to anybody,” Bennett told WTOP. “It makes you feel really vulnerable and frightened about almost being anywhere, the senselessness of this.”

Gill also worked as a chief of staff in the Commodity Futures Trading Commission during the Donald Trump administration.

“He is … a real asset to the city in a lot of ways and not just on the Board of Elections,” Bennett said. “Just a great citizen, a great guy.”

Around 7 p.m., police said the suspect tried to steal a vehicle in the 1000 block of 3rd Street Northwest. But he didn’t steal the vehicle, and then ran from the scene.

About 15 minutes later, police said, the same suspect approached a man and woman by their car in the NoMa neighborhood and demanded their keys. The suspect shot the man and left in the victims’ vehicle, police said.

The victim has been identified as 35-year-old Alberto Vasquez Jr., police said.

“They gave up the keys and, for whatever reason, the guy still shot him and ended up killing my son,” Vazquez Jr.’s mother, Antoinette Walker, told NBC Washington.

D.C. police said the suspect then committed two more carjackings in Prince George’s County. Around 3 a.m. Tuesday, driving a carjacked vehicle on Interstate 295, police said the suspect began shooting at a D.C. police car, hitting the driver’s side door.

Police also believe the same suspect shot at least once after being spotted by a Maryland State Police trooper helping stranded motorists on I-95 near Maryland Route 198 and Laurel around 3:30 a.m. The trooper’s windshield was struck, Maryland State Police Superintendent Col. Roland Butler said.

Two New Carrollton police officers shot the suspect in Lanham around 4:30 a.m., after he “produced two hand guns,” Attorney General spokesman Thomas Lester said at a news conference Tuesday.

WTOP’s Jessica Kronzer and Luke Lukert contributed to this report.

