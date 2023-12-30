Got New Year’s Eve plans? ‘Slowing down’ might be a better option

A new trend for people going into 2024 is to stay in and have a “chill” NYE.

New Year’s Eve is traditionally a time to pop the champagne bottles, watch fireworks and stay up past midnight. However, a new trend for people going into 2024 is to stay in and have a “chill NYE.”

“I don’t think there’s anything wrong with people going out, especially for people that find joy in large crowds. But I think we’re in a day and age where we don’t need to succumb to societal pressures anymore,” Kathryn Jones tells WTOP.

Jones, who is a marketing director located in D.C., said the trend she is most excited about for people going into 2024 “is people kind of saying no [to what does not benefit them] and being true to themselves.”

“Be true to who you are. Maybe who you are is a board game night with your friends that ends at 9 p.m., and then you guys put on a YouTube video of fireworks,” Jones said.

Some other tips for staying in include watching the ball drop on TV or de-cluttering your space.

“I’m going to put a face mask on, deep condition my hair, pop a glass of champagne and read a book,” Jones said about her relaxing New Year’s Eve plans.

“I really value being intentional and really setting myself up for success. Staying in New Year’s Eve sets the new year off to a perfect start,” Jones continued.

She added, “You don’t win an award by seeing the New Year arrive! I think we’re just in an age where people need to listen to who they are and what their body needs. Do that with no shame.”

Watching videos back from the previous year is another great way to “just look back at memories from the past year.” Jones said.

“Looking back and being grateful for all the experiences that you had, because I think if you don’t take stock of what you’ve done and what you’ve been through and experienced, you can forget about it, you don’t appreciate it,” she said.

You can take the Zen feeling with you into Jan. 1 by going for a walk or run in the morning or attending a yoga class. A trip to the gym might be popular for some people, but remember that those spaces tend to be crowded after the holidays.

“Try to remember all the magical things that happened over the year, and then [bring] that joy kind of into the new year,” she said.

For more tips, follow Kathryn on Instagram: @Goodmorningmyfriend_