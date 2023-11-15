The White House Christmas tree developed a fungal disease. A West Virginia spruce is here to save the day

The new National Christmas Tree made it to the Ellipse at the White House on Tuesday morning, just in time for the tree to be lit at a special celebration on Nov. 30.

The National Park Service collaborates with Forest Service on new tree for National Christmas Tree Lighting. (Courtesy NPS/Kelsey Graczyk) The National Park Service collaborates with Forest Service on new tree for National Christmas Tree Lighting. (Courtesy NPS/Kelsey Graczyk) The new National Christmas Tree made it to the Ellipse at the White House on Tuesday morning, just in time for the tree to be lit at a special celebration on Nov. 30.

The National Park Service collaborated with the U.S. Department of Agriculture Forest Service for the first time to find a 40-foot Norway spruce from Monongahela National Forest in West Virginia to decorate President’s Park.

“It arrived this morning and it was placed around 7:30 in the morning so it hasn’t been decorated yet,” National Park Service spokeswoman Chelsea Sullivan said. “We’re doing that between now and the event on Nov. 30.”

The park service decided to break tradition after last year’s tree, planted on Oct. 30, 2021, was removed on Nov. 11 after developing a fungal disease. The new tree has been cut down and placed in the park, instead of planting a new tree.

“At least since 1973, the National Christmas trees have been planted,” Sullivan said. “However, prior to 1973, a cut tree was used.”

The agency had to use a cut tree due to time constraints, she said.

“National Park Service and our event partners are re-evaluating whether to continue using a cut tree or planting a new one after the holiday season,” Sullivan said.

The lottery for tickets to the National Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony closed on Nov. 8 and lucky winners will find out whether they got tickets on Wednesday. Sullivan said more information about the event will be released soon.

“We haven’t announced talent yet so stay tuned for that announcement,” she said.

WTOP’s Dick Uliano contributed to this report.