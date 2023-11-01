What you need to know about this year’s National Christmas Tree Lighting

The annual National Christmas Tree Lighting will take place on Nov. 30 at D.C.'s President Park. Here's what you need to know if you want to take part in it.

Winter is coming, and so is the annual National Christmas Tree Lighting, which will take place on Nov. 30 at D.C.’s President Park.

According to The National Park Foundation, an online lottery to win free tickets opens on Nov. 1 at 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. on Nov 8.

You can go online to take part in the lottery and click “Ticket Lottery.”

Those who take part in the ticket lottery will be informed on Nov. 15 if they got tickets.

Since 1923, when President Calvin Coolidge took part in the National Christmas Tree Lighting, it’s become a tradition celebrating the holiday season. Just like in previous years, there will be public speakers and musical performances.

“The National Christmas Tree Lighting continues to inspire people everywhere to pause to enjoy cherished traditions and memories made with family and friends in national parks during the holiday season,” the National Park Foundation said on its website.

CBS will air a special National Christmas Tree Lighting show at 8 p.m. on Dec. 15.

The park will open to the public on Dec. 2, which is two days after the lighting ceremony