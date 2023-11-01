VETERANS DAY: What's open, what's closed | Giveaways, specials and other deals | Big crowds expected at Arlington National Cemetery | Veterans Day events
What you need to know about this year’s National Christmas Tree Lighting

Tadiwos Abedje | tadiwos.abedje@wtop.com

November 1, 2023, 8:23 AM

Winter is coming, and so is the annual National Christmas Tree Lighting, which will take place on Nov. 30 at D.C.’s President Park.

According to The National Park Foundation, an online lottery to win free tickets opens on Nov. 1 at 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. on Nov 8.

You can go online to take part in the lottery and click “Ticket Lottery.”

Those who take part in the ticket lottery will be informed on Nov. 15 if they got tickets.

President Joe Biden, first lady Jill Biden, and LL Cool J react after lighting the National Christmas Tree on the Ellipse, near the White House in Washington, Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

Since 1923, when President Calvin Coolidge took part in the National Christmas Tree Lighting, it’s become a tradition celebrating the holiday season. Just like in previous years, there will be public speakers and musical performances.

“The National Christmas Tree Lighting continues to inspire people everywhere to pause to enjoy cherished traditions and memories made with family and friends in national parks during the holiday season,” the National Park Foundation said on its website.

CBS will air a special National Christmas Tree Lighting show at 8 p.m. on Dec. 15.

The park will open to the public on Dec. 2, which is two days after the lighting ceremony

