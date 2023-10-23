Prime leaf peeping spots in the DC region

Fall foliage season is underway in the D.C. region. Check out a list of places to enjoy autumn's spectacular colors.

Fall foliage season is underway and there are fall colors already emerging in the D.C. area. As a result, there are plenty of great options to take in autumn’s spectacular colors.

DC

The National Arboretum is famous for its Capitol Columns. The 451-acre park also boasts dozens of species of trees, including oaks, maples and dogwoods whose leaves produce a little fall magic.

Georgetown and Capitol Hill are two popular neighborhoods to visit during this time of year. Tourists and locals crowd the streets, admiring the charming historic homes framed by yellow and gold leaved trees.

Another beloved D.C. fall foliage location is the historic stone Boulder Bridge in Rock Creek Park. It’s a prime photo spot, so you might have to jostle for space among selfie-takers on busy weekends.

Maryland

If you are looking to get in a workout, you can scramble up boulders and crunch leaves underfoot on the Billy Goat Trail located southeast of Great Falls Visitor Center in Montgomery County, Maryland. The trail is broken up into three sections. The 1.7-mile long Trail A is the most demanding, but its views of the Potomac can be the most rewarding.

For more ambitious hikers, Seneca Creek State Park in Gaithersburg has a 16.5-mile trail that snakes along the length of the creek. The 6,300-acre state park also has 50 miles of trails open for horseback riding and bicycling. Boat rentals are available at the park’s Clopper Lake.

Virginia

For a fall foliage hike that includes a scenic waterfall, head to Scotts Nature Preserve in Fairfax County. There are two entrances to the park off Georgetown Pike.

Northern Virginia’s Mount Vernon Trail, connecting George Washington’s estate to Theodore Roosevelt Island, offers pristine views of the Potomac River all year. But during autumn, the trees dotted along the 18-mile trail burst with bright orange and reds.