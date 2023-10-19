Fall colors emerging in Western Maryland, Northern Virginia

The D.C. region's 2023 fall foliage season is underway after a summer of heat and droughts brought the potential for less bright colors across area trees.

The D.C. region’s 2023 fall foliage season is underway after a summer of high heat and droughts brought the potential for less bright colors across area trees.

Maryland

In Maryland, the latest fall foliage report reveals that Garrett and Allegany counties in the west are at near peak colors while Washington, Frederick and Carroll counties are at midpoint.

The report also shows that Savage River State Forest in Garrett County has a lot of colorful trees in the treetops.

“The maple leaves have all turned while the oak trees are at various stages of color change with many still holding green leaves,” said forest manager Sean Nolan in a release. “The color change is definitely coming in waves, with individual trees showing vibrant colors and surrounding trees showing subtle changes. I would say we have certainly reached the midpoint and are moving toward peak as the oak trees continue to change.”

People can see some of the foliage at these Maryland parks: Savage River State Forest, Sideling Hill Creek State Park, Patapsco Valley State Park, Bohemia River State Park, Cedarville State Forest and Pocomoke State Park.

Virginia

In Virginia, the central and northern parts of the state are up to 50% color change, according to the latest fall foliage report. The report also reveals that the majority of the higher mountain areas either “are at or near their peak foliage change.”

Along the Blue Ridge, colors range from partial to peak.

Usually, fall colors in the state peak between Oct. 10 and Oct. 31. The Virginia Department of Forestry said that you can find fall colors mostly in wet and urban areas in eastern Virginia.