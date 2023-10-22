‘Parent Revival’ in Southeast DC says fixing families starts at home

“Communicate with your children." A workshop in Southeast D.C. showed families how to face challenges, while providing resources for mental health and education to young parents.

Parents today face more challenges than ever. "Parent Revival" — a workshop that took place on Sunday in Southeast D.C. — showed area families how to face those challenges and provided resources for mental health and education to young parents.

“Give them a hug now and again,” mother and grandmother Deloris Walker said.

Walker was among the speakers at Sunday’s event hosted by Ronald Mote and held at the Arch Black Box. Throughout the day, families gathered to eat, watch videos, listen to music and learn from other parents.

“Just pay attention to your children, when you need help, ask for it. And just be vigilant, no excuses,” Mote said.

“Communicate with your children. Ask them how the day was when they come home from school,” said Walker, who had her first child at 16.

“I had my first child, I did not know nothing about anything. But, I knew how to love. I knew how to give that child love,” she said.

One topic of discussion was how to include fathers in the picture, especially if they are just coming back from incarceration. The event organizers plan to make “Parent Revival” a common occurrence in the community.

“Creating a collective organization of people where we can continue to be ambassadors, the parents have worked together to create better parenthood in our city,” said Mote.

The organization was also instrumental in raising over $35,000.00 for Johnson Middle School’s football team through community donations.