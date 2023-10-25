Escaped inmate suspected in Md. carjacking now back in custody

Months after slipping out of a hospital, an escaped inmate is back in custody after being arrested at a hotel in Fairfax County, Virginia, on Wednesday morning.

Naseem Roulack, 21, was arrested at a hotel in the 6700 block of Commerce Street in Springfield, Virginia, at around 9 a.m. on Wednesday, according to a news release from the U.S. Marshals Service.

When officers with the Marshals Service and the Fairfax County Police Department knocked on Roulack’s hotel room door, officials said he tried to leave the room by jumping from a third-floor window with an assault rifle. Roulack’s arm was injured and he dropped the weapon. He was taken into custody after a short foot chase.

After being taken into custody, police said Roulack was taken to a hospital for treatment.

Roulack, who authorities said also goes by the name “Lil Nas,” escaped the supervision of two officers at Bon Secours St. Mary’s Hospital in Richmond on Aug. 12.

He was serving a 13-year sentence on charges of aggravated malicious wounding, grand larceny and hit-and-run.

Earlier this month, Roulack was identified as a suspect in an armed carjacking that happened just after midnight on Sept. 1 in Gaithersburg.

Roulack pointed a gun at a woman and demanded her car, police said.

He’s facing other charges stemming from that incident in Gaithersburg, including kidnapping, armed carjacking and first-degree assault.

“I want to thank the U.S. Marshals Service, Virginia State Police, Fairfax County Police Department and other local, state and federal law enforcement partners for their tireless efforts assisting the VADOC’s Investigators and Officers in the effort to recapture this inmate,” said Virginia Department of Corrections Director Chadwick Dotson in a news release.

Dotson had previously called the effort to capture Roulack the department’s “top priority.” The U.S. Marshals Service offered a $5,000 reward to anyone with information that lead to Roulack’s arrest.

