DC-area nonprofit offers free Lyft rides Halloween weekend to curb drunken driving

Dana Sukontarak | Dana.Sukontarak@wtop.com

October 27, 2023, 9:19 PM

Local celebrants will have a safe option for getting home after imbibing at Halloween festivities this weekend, with an area nonprofit offering 12 hours of free Lyft rides.

From 4 p.m. Saturday until 4 a.m. Sunday, the nonprofit Washington Regional Alcohol Program (WRAP) is providing a code to access free rides on the ride-share service Lyft, in an effort to stop “would-be drunk drivers” from getting behind the wheel, according to a news release.

The effort is known as WRAP’s 2023 Halloween SoberRide program, and comes at a time of year where “nearly half (48%) of U.S. traffic deaths involve drunk drivers,” the release said.

Those wishing to take advantage of a free Lyft from WRAP can access the SoberRide promo code on www.SoberRide.com starting Saturday at 3 p.m. The promo code covers rides up to $15.

“Lyft is dedicated to providing access to reliable and responsible rides, and we’re proud to partner with programs like WRAP to offer Lyft as an alternative to impaired driving,” Kamillah Wood, Director of Public Policy for Community Safety at Lyft, said in the release.

