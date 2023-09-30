Shutdown specials: DC-area restaurants out with deals for federal workers

In the event of a government shutdown, D.C.-area bars and restaurants are posed to offer deals and specials to ease the impending financial burden. Here's a list of them.

If a deal isn’t agreed upon, the following specials would start on Sunday, Oct. 1:

Northwest D.C.’s American Ice Co. will be offering a combo of regular or veggie swachos and a Narragansett pitcher for $25. It isn’t requiring official government IDs.

Brighton DC, located at The Wharf, said it’s offering a 10% discount on all food items and will have a special $10 “Red, White, and Blew It” punch.

The El Rey on U Street in Northwest D.C. is offering a deal of three tacos for $10 and you don’t need a government ID.

The El Rey on Wilson Boulevard in Arlington, Virginia, will be having a happy hour from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday to Thursday. It will have $8 house margaritas, sangria, michelada and select draft beers for $5.50. It’s also offering $2 off nachos, chips and guac, tortas and quesadillas.

Hill East Burger, located on Pennsylvania Avenue in Southeast D.C., will be offering $1 Miller High Lifes for federal workers and contractors. Additionally, it’s rolling out two beer/shot combos.

Z-Burger, which has 10 locations throughout the D.C. area, will be offering free burgers only at its Tenleytown location on 4321 Wisconsin Avenue. Federal workers with a government ID can get a free single burger from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday.

“I have been here to help Government workers for the last two Government shutdowns and if this happens again I want to do my part to help local Federal workers get through this tough time,” Peter Tabibian, owner of Z-Burger, said in a statement.

