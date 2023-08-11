How to prepare for the ‘active’ Atlantic hurricane season

NOAA’s Climate Prediction Center’s increased the prediction for the current Atlantic hurricane season from near-normal to above-normal activity.

Ed McDonough, the public information officer with the Maryland Department of Emergency Management, said no matter what the expected level of activity during hurricane season — which runs from June 1 through Nov. 30 — it’s important for everyone to be ready to deal with the impact of violent storms.

“That’s why we want them to prepare regardless, really, of the number of storms that are forecast” he told WTOP.

For residents who live along — or own property near — Maryland’s coastal regions or the tributaries of the Chesapeake Bay, McDonough says it would be helpful to use Maryland’s online hurricane evacuation guide.

The website lists the Maryland zones that are most likely to be evacuated. It also provides information on storms and the preparations residents will want to make in case of any weather emergency.

McDonough said central Maryland is affected by the potential for hurricanes and tornadoes. In 2021, Annapolis was particularly hard hit by a storm that dumped “an insane” amount of rainfall in a very short time.

“Montgomery County in fact, also got hit with some very bad flooding from that storm” and a Rockville man was killed as a result of the flooding at an apartment complex, according to McDonough.

If a hurricane is on the way, McDonough said, “make sure to kind of batten down the hatches, make sure your yard furniture is secure.”

Having an emergency kit is important, no matter what the weather, said McDonough. He recommends keeping kits at home, at your workplace and in your car.

In your home, keep “nonperishable foodstuffs, and a nonelectric can opener, extra medicine if possible,” as well as items you might need if you have to evacuate. If you have pets, a kit should include extra pet food, a carrier or a leash and some toys.

McDonough said, “We’re talking about hurricanes right now, some of these things could be very valuable if we have an extended power outage” like the one that still affects portions of Carroll County.

Monday night, violent wind storms and tornado warnings swept through the region and caused widespread power outages. As of Friday afternoon, BGE was still working to restore power to some areas hit hardest by the severe storms that took down a number of utility poles and power lines along Westminster’s Route 140 Monday evening.

McDonough said be sure to sign up for alerts in your area so that you can stay informed with texts during emergencies. Maryland offers the MdReady app, which provides text alerts to residents in all 23 counties and Baltimore City.

Updates on power outages in Maryland are available here.

Having up-to-date information from trusted sources is important, he said, and cited the evacuation of drivers stranded by downed utility poles and live wires in Westminster Monday night. “Nobody got injured. Everybody stayed calm, they stayed in their cars,” and listened to directions from first responders.

“It was a textbook example of everything going right,” said McDonough.

Virginians can keep up with their state’s severe weather preparedness using this guide, and D.C. residents can do the same here.

