Commanders fans have high hopes ahead of new season

The Washington Commanders beat the Baltimore Ravens 29-28 Monday night in their second preseason game. It was also their first game at FedEx Field in Landover, Maryland, under the new ownership group led by Josh Harris.

Tailgating fans outside the stadium sang praises of the new owners and expressed high hopes for the coming season.

“I think the entire organization has a breath of new life. I think the fan base is going to show up this year like myself. This is the first time I’ve supported the team since 2013 … but I’m back, I’m glad to be back … this is the first time I bought season tickets since 2012,” said Don Dudley.

Fans laid out elaborate pregame spreads, some intended to reflect the Maryland roots of the game between the Baltimore Ravens and the Commanders.

“We’re celebrating Maryland … crab cakes, watermelon salad, corn on the cob,” said Drew Cohen of Columbia.

Chad Jones traveled from Chambersburg, Pennsylvania, to FedEx Field.

“It’s definitely a new feeling. I think you’re going to see a lot of fans come back … I just think every day the focus is going to be on football and I think … Josh Harris, he’s going to treat people right,” said Jones.

On the horizon, some fans see an end to the days of New York Giants and Philadelphia Eagles fans taking up the seats at FedEx Field.

“It’s a fresh start. It’s a new beginning … and I think people are going to come out and you’ll see the stands filled with burgundy and gold instead of the opposing team’s fans,” said KC Cole.

Fans said they’re willing to give the team time to gel under its new ownership.

“I think Josh Harris is going to run the team way better than Daniel Snyder ever could have. And I guess next season we’ll start seeing the true results, but this year, they can observe and see what kind of changes they need to make for next season, but we’re looking forward to this season as well,” said Jason of Bethesda.