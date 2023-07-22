I-95 express lane extension expected to reduce congestion

A new extension of the 95 Express Lanes will partially open next month, hopefully allowing more vehicles to quickly travel from Stafford County and Fredericksburg to northern Virginia and the D.C. region.

The Virginia Department of Transportation and Transurban North America announced the 10-mile extension running just south of Route 610 to Route 17 in Stafford County to reduce congestion along the Interstate 95 corridor.

Amanda Baxter, senior vice president of the Virginia Market & Operations for Transurban North America, said the infrastructure company is delivering “faster, safer travel to Stafford and Fredericksburg” with the extension.

“Whether commuting to work or road tripping with the family, the 95 Express Lanes Fredericksburg Extension offers travelers 10 more miles of a stress-free, reliable drive — providing 66% more capacity during peak periods and moving 30% more people along the Main Street of the East Coast,” Baxter said.

Reversible express lanes will continue to operate on normal 95 Express Lane schedules. Motorcycles, buses and E-ZPass Flex vehicles set to HOV ON with three or more occupants can continue to use express lanes for free.

This August, northbound I-95 travelers coming from Fredericksburg or points south will be able to enter express lanes using a left ramp near the Rappahannock River Bridge. Meanwhile, southbound drivers will be able to drive an additional 10 miles on the new extension to the Route 17 area.

The new extension is anticipated to generate $1 billion in economic activity, according to VDOT.

More expansions will soon be coming to the region, with more access points to the express lanes scheduled to open in late 2023 and continued construction along the I-95 corridor project until the Rappahannock River Crossing project is completed in 2024.

