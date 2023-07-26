Deshazor Everett on crash that killed fiancee, distracted driving PSA and possible return to NFL

Former Washington Commanders player Deshazor Everett knows what the internet says about him: "If you Google my name, it's probably the first thing that pops up."

Former Washington Commanders player Deshazor Everett knows what the internet says about him: “If you Google my name, it’s probably the first thing that pops up.”

“It” is the Dec. 23, 2021, single-car crash on Gum Spring Road in Virginia that killed his fiancee Olivia Peters, and has forever changed the life of Everett, who is attempting to turn tragedy into awareness about the dangers of distracted driving.

And the now 31-year-old Everett told WTOP he is hopeful but realistic about ever playing again in the NFL.

Everett has just completed a public service announcement, as part of his sentence for reckless driving in Loudoun County District Court.

Louisiana-born Everett had pleaded guilty to the misdemeanor in July 2022, after initially being charged with the felony of involuntary manslaughter. He was sentenced to three months of house arrest.

“We’d asked the court to include in its final order, a stipulation that Mr. Everett be given an opportunity to create a public service announcement video,” said defense attorney Kaveh Noorishad. “The hope was we could deliver his message to not just the local community, but to as many people as we could reach.”

When Everett was sentenced Sept. 8 of last year, District Court Judge Deborah Welsh called the crash a “tragic accident,” and noted Peters’ families support of the plea arrangement. She ordered Everett to make the public service announcement.

“The PSA needs to be disseminated to the public, with the goal being to have it distributed through the NFL and other sports agencies,” said Noorishad. “We have submitted it to the National Football League Players Association and hope that they’ll disseminate it to the NFL teams.”

Noorishad shared Everett’s PSA exclusively with WTOP.

Life without Liv

WTOP asked Everett, who moved back to Louisiana after being released by the Commanders on March 16, if he had returned to the crash scene where his northbound vehicle left the right side of the roadway, struck several trees, and rolled over.

“Yeah, I had to go back,” said Everett. “I went, paid my respects to Olivia, and I left my flowers, and you know, just kind of stared. It was definitely hard.”

And despite the pain, Everett said he will return. “That’s a spot where, throughout life, I’ll always go back to visit — it’s a big part of my life now.”

Everett doesn’t have to be standing at the crash site to remember what happened that night.

“I’ve harped on it — maybe if I was going five to 10 miles slower, maybe I’d have had more time to react. Or, since it was slick, maybe I could have stopped sooner. But all I can do now is try to help someone else, so they don’t have to go through it.”

Since the crash, Everett has been rehabilitating his right forearm, which was injured in the crash. In June, Everett hosted the sixth annual free youth football camp at DeRidder High School, where he graduated from.

There’s no guarantee

While he’s committed to spreading the message about the dangers of distracted driving, as a way to honor Olivia, whose family founded the Olivia S. Peters Pediatric Therapy Foundation, Everett believes he would have a louder bullhorn if he returned to the NFL, but knows that may never happen.

“I’m just waiting for my next chapter, because I know if it’s not football, then I’ve got to navigate my way through, and figure out what’s the best way that Deshazor can get up every day with a positive mindset, and go out and be impactful,” he said.

He said he’s in great shape. “I was blessed with a talent to be able to play. So, if I can get back out there, if someone’s willing to give me that opportunity, then I can go out and be much more impactful.”

On Sept. 8, one year after his sentencing, Everett will return to court, for an administrative hearing.

“We expect the judge will review everything Deshazor’s done in the last year, and go ahead and finalize the terms of the final ruling, and terminate the case at that point,” said Noorishad.

With his legal case coming to a close, and his ongoing close relationship with the Peters family, Everett said he hopes he’ll be able again make his mark in professional football, “and hopefully go out there and honor Olivia.”

Yet, despite his talents on the football field, he knows some teams might consider hiring him to be a public relations risk: “There’s no guarantee for me to get back on any team, whether it’s the Commanders, or any of the other 31 teams. I just need to try to stay ready and stay prepared.”

And, he hopes that future Google searches for “Deshazor Everett” will include future football and safe driving awareness successes.

“I was given this platform of being able to play football,” said Everett, “If I get the opportunity to play again, I want to change it, so when you look up Deshazor Everett, you see what I do, from here on out.”

