Woman dead following crash involving WFT’s Deshazor Everett

A crash involving Washington Football Team player Deshazor Everett on Thursday in Loudoun County, Virginia, has left a woman dead.

A crash involving Washington Football Team player Deshazor Everett on Thursday in Loudoun County, Virginia, has left a woman dead.

Olivia S. Peters, 29, of Las Vegas was transported to Stone Springs Hospital where she succumbed to her injuries, according to the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office.

The crash happened on Gum Spring Road near Ticonderoga Road around 9:15 p.m. when a 2010 Nissan GT-R traveling north left the right side of roadway, struck several trees and rolled over, according to the sheriff’s office.

Peters was a passenger. WTOP has confirmed the driver was Deshazor Everett, a starting player on the Washington Football Team. He was transported to Reston Hospital Center, where he is being treated for “serious but non-life-threatening injuries.”

This is a developing story. Stay with WTOP News for the latest.

A map of the area is below.