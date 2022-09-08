Former Washington safety Deshazor Everett sentenced to 3 months of house arrest for reckless driving in 2021 crash

Former Washington safety Deshazor Everett has been sentenced to three months of house arrest for reckless driving in the December 2021 crash in Loudoun County that killed his girlfriend Olivia Peters.

Everett had pleaded guilty to the misdemeanor in July, after initially being charged with the felony of involuntary manslaughter.

Everett and Peters’ mothers hugged in the courtroom, after District Court Judge Deborah Welsh agreed to a joint request from prosecutors and the defense that Everett be sentenced to 12 months in jail, with nine months suspended.

The judge went along with the request from defense attorney Kaveh Noorishad that Everett be allowed to serve the three months under house arrest, so he could continue his daily physical rehabilitation, to get back in the National Football League.

Deshazor Everett and his attorney Kaveh Noorishad, after Everett was sentenced to three months house arrest in the reckless driving crash that killed his girlfriend Olivia Peters.

Welsh also OK’d the joint sentencing proposal, and ordered Everett to make a public service announcement about the dangers of reckless driving “to be circulated in the NFL.”

Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Christina Brady said Peters’ family supported the proposed sentence: ”Making a PSA would have great potential to reach so large an audience,” Brady said.

“If he reaches one person with the message that actions you take on the roads of the commonwealth can have dire consequences,” the proposed sentence would be worthwhile, said Brady.

Everett’s attorney Noorishad said the couple planned to marry — “he loved everything about her.”

While acknowledging Judge Welsh had the authority to impose jail time, Noorishad said the potential impact from a PSA is dependent upon his getting back to professional football. He was released by the Washington Commanders after the fatal crash.

Noorishad said Everett’s forearm has been slow to heal, and is dependent upon daily treatment. “If his bones don’t heal properly, he’ll never play football — Olivia would want him to be able to succeed.”

In imposing the sentence, Welsh spoke quietly to Everett, about his relationship with Peters, agreeing with the defense assertion that Peters “made him a better man.”

”What a wonderful team you were,” said Welsh. “The court is going to give you the opportunity to help others.”

The judge suspended Everett’s drivers license for six months, and ordered him to do 100 hours of local community service, in addition to making the PSA.

”People look up to you. Make this video. Have an impact. I wish you much luck with this,” said the judge.