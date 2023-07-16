Sun comes out, but severe storms still possible in DC region through Sunday evening

The National Weather Service has issued a flood watch for the D.C. region until 8 p.m. Sunday in anticipation of a large storm system. That same bout of severe storms brought multiple warnings during the early morning hours.

Another day of wet weather, heat and humidity brought flood and thunderstorm warnings to portions of the D.C. region. Here’s what you need to know.

In anticipation of a large storm system, the National Weather Service had originally issued a flood watch for the area until 8 p.m. Sunday, but that watch was cancelled around 5 p.m.

Pockets of heavy rain that had landed to the east of I-95 began moving out of the area late Sunday afternoon.

The sun came out later in the day but, as a weather watchers track a cold front to the west, that front may spark areas of severe weather later in the evening.

“Showers and storms that do develop along the front may be strong to severe with gusty winds and flash flooding being the main concerns,” said 7News meteorologist Mark Peñ a.

Rain and storms were cleared out from west to east before midnight, Sunday.

After the storms Sunday afternoon and evening, 7News meteorologist Jordan Evans said temperatures were expected to cool off overnight. But that relief may be fleeting.

“Once we get through the rain this evening, the temperatures fall back down to 74 tonight, but it will still be muggy to start your Monday morning,” Evans said. “Temperatures will climb back to 92 for the afternoon Monday.”

He said the air quality might also see some impacts.

“We could also see more haze due to wildfire smoke during the Monday afternoon. That could also impact the air quality as well,” Evans said.

7News meteorologist Mark Peña said any Sunday storms could add an additional 1 to 3 inches of rainfall to Friday’s already substantial totals.

Forecast:



SUNDAY NIGHT: Thunderstorms ending after sunset. Cold front may spark scattered storms. Clearing overnight and turning a little less humid. Lows in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny skies and less humid. Isolated shower or storm. Drier and hazy. Highs in the low 90s.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy, hot and humid. Isolated afternoon showers and storms. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

Current conditions:



Power outages:

WTOP’s Ciara Wells and Valerie Bonk contributed to this report.

