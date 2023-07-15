Heat, isolated storms continue Saturday afternoon as DC area recovers from Friday night storms

Withering storms hit the District, Maryland and Virginia on Friday night. There were serious impacts on traffic and power for consumers across the region. Officials also reported cleanup efforts throughout the night, after significant damage from storms.

Some isolated showers and thunderstorms are expected Saturday afternoon, but the forecast is expected to be more “quiet” than Friday, according to WJLA’s Jordan Evans. Still, the possibility of heavy down pours and thunderstorms are in the forecast. Afternoon storm chances are around 30%. Saturday is expected to be hot and humid with partly cloudy skies and temperatures in the 90s and a heat index approaching 100.

Saturday night will clear up and cool down a bit, with partly cloudy skies and lows in the upper 60s and lower 70s.

Storm chances increase again Sunday, with a 60% chance of storms that could be severe with flash flooding, gusty winds and even the low possibility of tornado conditions.

Withering storms hit the District, Maryland and Virginia on Friday night. There were serious impacts on traffic and power for consumers across the region. Officials also reported cleanup efforts throughout the night, after significant damage from the storms.

Damages included the roof being torn off a District building, several downed trees and powerlines in Prince George’s and Montgomery County, Maryland, and even hail in northern Virginia. There were 7,000 without power in the D.C. area at one point on Friday night, that number went down to a little over 1,000 by Saturday morning.

After the rain and winds had calmed, the thunderstorm’s impact continued to be felt by local commuters and families through early Saturday morning.

Amtrak trains were delayed between Fairfax Station and Manassas near Burke, Virginia. The Crescent Train 19, train 171 and train 66 were stopped near Burke, Virginia, while debris was on the track — some were delayed as many as seven hours. Some customers told WTOP they were stuck for hours without any update to passengers.

“Three trains have been stopped for more than five hours with no updates to passengers,” one listener told WTOP.

WTOP reached out to Amtrak for more information on the delays caused by severe weather. A spokesperson said a tree on the rails caused the severe delays.

Homeowners and residents across the region were also dealing with the remnants of torrential rains and winds. D.C. Fire and EMS spokesperson Vito Maggiolo said officials responded to several damage reports, including a tree crashing into one home along Blagden Avenue in Northwest D.C.

“A tree went through the second floor. Fortunately, the occupant was able to escape unharmed,” Maggiolo told WTOP, adding that other area buildings were evacuated.

“Numerous trees came down,” he said. “Many of them on vehicles.”

WTOP’s Matt Kaufax was at the scene of an accident along Massachusetts Avenue near Observatory Circle, where a large tree fell on an SUV during the storm. Thankfully, officials say, the driver was not injured.

Severe weather sparked a Severe Thunderstorm Warning and concerns of potential flash flooding across much of the D.C. area before the weather maker moved out before 8 p.m.

Forecast

SATURDAY: Partly sunny and muggy with isolated afternoon storms. Highs in the low to mid 90s.

SUNDAY: Partly sunny with showers and afternoon thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

MONDAY AND TUESDAY: Hot and humid with afternoon and evening thunderstorms. Highs in the low to mid 90s.

Current weather

Power outages

WTOP’s Kate Corliss and Carlos Ramirez contributed to this report.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2023 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.