Equipment issue prompts ground stop at DC region airports

According to the FAA, the groundstop was ordered so repairs could be made to communication systems at the Potomac Terminal Radar Approach Control facility in Warrenton, Virginia.

The Federal Aviation Administration temporarily issued a ground stop for D.C.-area airports on Sunday afternoon, delaying some of the region’s largest travel hubs.

After a couple hours of uncertainty, the FAA said on Twitter that equipment repairs that had led to the ground stop were completed and that all departures to D.C. area airports had resumed.

According to the FAA, the ground stop was ordered so repairs could be made to communication systems at the Potomac Terminal Radar Approach Control facility in Warrenton, Virginia. The FAA also said that, during repairs, “a back-up system handled communications safely.”

Reagan National, Dulles and Richmond International were among the airports affected. BWI had previously been on a ground stop order, but that was lifted around 6:30 p.m.

Departures to D.C.-area airports have resumed and repairs to the communications power panel are complete. During the repairs, a back-up system handled communications safely. Normal operations are resuming. — The FAA ✈️ (@FAANews) June 25, 2023

The ground stop had initially impacted all incoming flights, with the exception of those coming in from New York. The FAA later tweeted that flights inbound to the D.C. region from the West Coast, Midwest and Florida had resumed as normal.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2023 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.