Another DC-area bear sighting. What to do if you encounter one

The number of bear sightings in Montgomery County continues to grow.

More bear sightings have been reported in Montgomery County, Maryland.

Sightings of a “large black bear” has been recently reported in the areas of Woodley Gardens and Great Falls Road, according to the Rockville City Police Department. Residents who see a bear are asked to call Rockville police’s non-emergency line at (240) 314-8900.

These latest sightings come after a reported sighting Sunday night at the Naval Support Activity Bethesda base by Walter Reed Medical Center, plus two sightings last week in Kensington and Chevy Chase, as WTOP previously reported.

Jim Bennett, with the Wildlife & Heritage Service of Maryland’s Department of Natural Resources, said a bear can travel up to 10 miles daily. He said suburban homes, where trash cans and birdfeeders can provide easy and filling meals, are attractive for the animals.

The National Park Service suggests the following tips, if you find yourself in an encounter with a bear: