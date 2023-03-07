Live Radio
See a bear? National Park Service has tips to stay safe

Dick Uliano | duliano@wtop.com

March 7, 2023, 6:15 AM

As winter turns to spring, many people venture outdoors for pleasant walks on nature trails or vigorous daylong hikes. The National Park Service had some useful advice about staying safe around bears.

There are black bears living in deeply wooded areas throughout Virginia; and while the black bears mainly inhabit the western counties of Maryland, there are bears in Frederick County.

In a tweet seen by millions, the National Park Service joked, “If you come across a bear, never push a slower friend down … even if you feel the friendship has run its course.”

But in a follow-up Tweet, the Park Service provided a link that offered real-world advice for staying safe around bears.

It’s a thrill to see a bear in the wild from a safe distance. But what if the bear sees you and seems interested? If a bear surprises you, stay calm, advises the National Park Service, remain still, stand your ground and identify yourself to the bear.

Wait. What?

That’s right, the experts say if a bear is paying attention to you, it’s best that you talk calmly, in low tones, to the bear. Talking calmly and slowly waving your arms lets the bear know that you’re a human and not a threat.

Don’t run, don’t climb a tree and don’t scream even if you feel compelled to howl in terror. The National Park Service said bears are as fast as racehorses and naturally chase fleeing animals. Bears are also good tree climbers. A scream or high-pitched shriek can cause more harm than good. Loud noises or screams could lead the bear to believe the sound is emanating from a prey animal.

Pick up small children. Make yourself look large, and maybe move to higher ground.

Always avoid female bears with cubs and don’t drop your pack; it could provide some protection for your back.

You can also rest assured that bear attacks are rare and most bear encounters end without injury.

Dick Uliano

Whether anchoring the news inside the Glass-Enclosed Nerve Center or reporting from the scene in Maryland, Virginia or the District, Dick Uliano is always looking for the stories that really impact people's lives.

