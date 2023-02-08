UKRAINE/RUSSIA: The War: One Year Later | Stacking sanctions on Russia | Ukrainian rally in DC pulls thousands | EU probes into war crimes
Woman in critical condition after Fairfax Co. shooting

Luke Garrett | lgarrett@wtop.com

February 8, 2023, 5:35 PM

A woman is in critical condition after someone shot her Tuesday morning in Fairfax County, Virginia.

The shooting occurred just after 9 a.m. on Blankenship Street in Mount Vernon.

Fairfax County Police Lt. James Curry described the incident as “domestic-related.”

“Callers reported hearing screaming followed by gunshots,” Curry said. “Officers arrived and found a woman suffering from trauma to the upper body.”

The woman is still hospitalized and in critical condition, police said Wednesday.

Prince George’s County police arrested the suspected shooter in Maryland.

On Wednesday, Fairfax County police said 27-year-old Collins Agyei, of Maryland, is facing charges of aggravated malicious wounding and the use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

Agyei and the woman he’s accused of shooting share a child, who police said is safe.

Luke Garrett

Luke Garrett is a D.C. native dedicated to journalism. He is the co-creator, host and producer of the original WTOP podcast, “Is It Normal Yet?!” The podcast debuted in 2021 and takes a weekly look at how the D.C. region is dealing with coronavirus.

