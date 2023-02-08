Woman in critical condition after Fairfax Co. shooting

A woman is in critical condition after someone shot her Tuesday morning in Fairfax County, Virginia.

The shooting occurred just after 9 a.m. on Blankenship Street in Mount Vernon.

Fairfax County Police Lt. James Curry described the incident as “domestic-related.”

“Callers reported hearing screaming followed by gunshots,” Curry said. “Officers arrived and found a woman suffering from trauma to the upper body.”

The woman is still hospitalized and in critical condition, police said Wednesday.

Prince George’s County police arrested the suspected shooter in Maryland.

On Wednesday, Fairfax County police said 27-year-old Collins Agyei, of Maryland, is facing charges of aggravated malicious wounding and the use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

Agyei and the woman he’s accused of shooting share a child, who police said is safe.