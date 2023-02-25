"Thank you Americans for each weapon, for each taxpayer's dollars of help, for each prayer, for each flag that we see outside of American houses," said Ukrainian Ambassador to the United States Oksana Markarova.
Blue and yellow Ukrainian flags were held high in the winter wind or wrapped around the shoulders of rallygoers who gathered on the plaza above the reflecting pool.
“We have a plan, which is a very simple plan, which we’ve had since day one: more weapons, more support to Ukraine and more sanctions to Russia,” said Oksana Markarova, Ukrainian Ambassador to the United States.
When she spoke at the rally, the ambassador expressed gratitude for U.S. support to her embattled nation.
“Thank you Americans for each weapon, for each taxpayer’s dollars of help, for each prayer, for each flag that we see outside of American houses,” said Markarova.
Rallygoers hoisted signs in support of Ukraine, condemning Russia.
“My sister-in-law (has) to flee her apartment in Kyiv. … I have several second cousins that have died on the front, who died on the front. … I’m concerned for my home country,” said Alex Lagoda. Lagoda lives in Harrisonburg, Virginia, but emigrated from Ukraine in 1990.
Children were among those in attendance as well. Many traveled with their families to Washington to mark the anniversary of Russia’s attack.
“It’s just an attack on innocent people who have done nothing but live their own lives, innocent people that didn’t deserve this,” said 10-year-old Maya Ayer of Morristown, New Jersey.
