Police ID human remains found in Laurel car fire as DC teen

Anne Arundel County police identified human remains found in the back seat of a car fire in Laurel, Maryland. They are investigating it as a homicide.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Baltimore performed an autopsy on the remains and found the cause of death to be a gunshot wound.

According to police, the remains belonged to Marquette Knight, 16, of D.C.

On Sept. 27, 2022, around midnight, officers and firefighters responded to the area of Brock Bridge Road and Tribeca Trail in Laurel for a car fire.

The vehicle was located in a field near the roadway and was engulfed in flames, police said. Once the fire was put out, charred human remains were located in the back seat.

Anyone with any information is asked to call Homicide Detectives at 410-222-4731 or utilize the tip line at 410-222-4700.