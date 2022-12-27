BLACK HISTORY MONTH: Ex-Navy admiral paves way for Black submarine officers | First Black-owned restaurant in Woodley Park | Best places to celebrate Black History Month
Home » Local News » Police ID human remains…

Police ID human remains found in Laurel car fire as DC teen

Valerie Bonk | vbonk@wtop.com

December 27, 2022, 5:34 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Anne Arundel County police identified human remains found in the back seat of a car fire in Laurel, Maryland. They are investigating it as a homicide.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Baltimore performed an autopsy on the remains and found the cause of death to be a gunshot wound.

According to police, the remains belonged to Marquette Knight, 16, of D.C.

On Sept. 27, 2022, around midnight, officers and firefighters responded to the area of Brock Bridge Road and Tribeca Trail in Laurel for a car fire.

The vehicle was located in a field near the roadway and was engulfed in flames, police said. Once the fire was put out, charred human remains were located in the back seat.

Anyone with any information is asked to call Homicide Detectives at 410-222-4731 or utilize the tip line at 410-222-4700.

Valerie Bonk

Valerie Bonk started working at WTOP in 2016 and has lived in Howard County, Maryland, her entire life. She's thrilled to be a reporter for WTOP telling stories on air. She works as both a television and radio reporter in the Maryland and D.C. areas. 

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2023 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up