Prince George’s Co. man killed after car plunges into Potomac River

Police in D.C. identified the man killed after the car he was in plunged in the Potomac River.

Kelvin Gunn, 59, of Upper Marlboro, died after the car veered off the George Washington Parkway in Virginia Thursday night and went into the river.

The driver was taken to a hospital and is expected to survive.

According to U.S. Park Police, the crash happened around 9:45 p.m. on Columbia Island off Humpback Bridge. A helicopter flew over the scene as D.C. Fire and EMS assisted rescue crews at the scene.

In a tweet, Arlington Fire and EMS said a driver and a passenger were removed from the car.

WTOP’s Traffic Center said that all northbound lanes reopened around 3:45 a.m. Friday after being diverted near the 14th Street Bridge for most of the night.

