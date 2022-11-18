HOLIDAYS: Coastal grandmother vibe endures for holiday gifting | Flying with food for the holidays? TSA has tips | Prince George’s Co. turkey giveaway | 'Barbed wire curtain' rises in Europe | The busiest days to fly during the winter holidays
Prince George’s Co. man killed after car plunges into Potomac River

Jose Umana | jumana@wtop.com

November 18, 2022, 9:30 PM

Rescue crews preparing to perform a water rescue at the George Washington Parkway. A person died after a drove into the Potomac River Thursday night.(WTOP/Dave Dildine)

Police in D.C. identified the man killed after the car he was in plunged in the Potomac River.

Kelvin Gunn, 59, of Upper Marlboro, died after the car veered off the George Washington Parkway in Virginia Thursday night and went into the river.

The driver was taken to a hospital and is expected to survive.

According to U.S. Park Police, the crash happened around 9:45 p.m. on Columbia Island off Humpback Bridge. A helicopter flew over the scene as D.C. Fire and EMS assisted rescue crews at the scene.

In a tweet, Arlington Fire and EMS said a driver and a passenger were removed from the car.

WTOP’s Traffic Center said that all northbound lanes reopened around 3:45 a.m. Friday after being diverted near the 14th Street Bridge for most of the night.

WTOP’s Carlos Ramirez contributed to this report. 

Jose Umana

José Umaña is a digital editor for WTOP. He’s been working as a journalist for almost a decade, covering local news, education and sports. His work has appeared in The Prince George’s Sentinel, The Montgomery Sentinel, Orlando Sentinel, PressBox and The Diamondback.

