Jessica Zanikos lives in Sterling, Virginia, has two kids under the age of 6 and works full time. She also used to hate running. Then the pandemic happened.

“COVID hit really hard, and COVID was a really challenging time,” she admitted.

“I started to realize on days I wasn’t running, I was maybe not as friendly with my kids, or not as patient, or didn’t have the time, or didn’t take the care to be a parent, or I couldn’t focus at work … those kinds of things,” Zanikos said.

“It became clear that running was more than just an exercise, it was an outlet,” she said. “It was a way to deal with all of the things I had going on, emotionally, in my head, with work, with family.”

But getting in those runs (especially longer ones that last for 10, 15, 20 miles) takes time. It also takes knowing your priorities.

“It became important, because life throws so many things at you, all the time, whether it’s kids or appointments or your house needs something or your work needs something. There’s a project. There’s a deadline,” she said.

“If we do not take time to take care of ourselves along the way, then we are not going to be the best people that we can be to support everyone else that’s in our lives. Whether that’s our kids, whether that’s our family, whether that’s work requirements. I have found that I’m a better person because I’m taking care of my mental health. And I’m doing that through running.”

Zanikos said all the time she’s put in on her running — and herself — will culminate with the Marine Corps Marathon.

“It had to be Marine Corps,” she said proudly. “Everyone said if you’re going to do a marathon, it has to be the Marine Corps Marathon. The crowds are great. The support is great.”

The MCM is a milestone moment for many athletes. But what happens after completing that goal?

“I’ll always be a runner. There’s no question in my mind I’m a runner. I need running. I’m tied to running. It’s my first love,” she said.

“At the end, I think that the emotion, the joy, the sadness, the sorrow — all the things that come with the pain of training, of working toward a goal — I think are just going to be very overwhelming,” Zanikos said. “And I’m sure at the end I’ll say: ‘Oh that wasn’t so bad. I can do that again.'”

Regardless of her results in the big race, Zanikos said she’s already discovered the most important lesson from training these last couple of years.

“To not feel guilty for taking the time — and the space — to help myself feel better,” she said.