Man dead in Northeast DC shooting

A shooting in Northeast D.C. on Saturday night left a man dead.

D.C. police say it happened around 8:30 p.m. on Adams Street Northeast, which is part of the residential Brentwood neighborhood located between Rhode Island Avenue and New York Avenue in Northeast.

The victim was shot in a back alley in the 1300 block of Adams Street. He was taken to an area hospital where he died.

D.C. police do not have information about a suspect and are investigating this shooting.

Below is a map of where the shooting took place.