Man dead in Northeast DC shooting

Tadiwos Abedje | tadiwos.abedje@wtop.com

October 2, 2022, 7:53 AM

A shooting in Northeast D.C. on Saturday night left a man dead.

D.C. police say it happened around 8:30 p.m. on Adams Street Northeast, which is part of the residential Brentwood neighborhood located between Rhode Island Avenue and New York Avenue in Northeast.

The victim was shot in a back alley in the 1300 block of Adams Street. He was taken to an area hospital where he died.

D.C. police do not have information about a suspect and are investigating this shooting.

Tadiwos Abedje

Tadi Abedje is a freelance digital writer/editor for WTOP. He was born in Washington, D.C., and grew up in Northern Virginia. Journalism has been his No. 1 passion since he was a kid and he is blessed to be around people, telling their stories and sharing them with the world.

