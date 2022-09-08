‘End of an era:’ Queen Elizabeth’s death gathers mourners at British Embassy in DC

Crowds gathered Thursday at the British Embassy in Northwest D.C. to mourn the death of Britain's Queen Elizabeth II.

Not many are shocked at the news of Queen Elizabeth's death. "Ninety-six is a very big age," one mourner said. WTOP/Sarah Jacobs Crowds gathered Thursday at the British Embassy in Northwest D.C. to mourn the death of Britain's Queen Elizabeth II. WTOP/Sarah Jacobs One person, who lived in the U.K. for a while, said that she has always admired the dignity and service Queen Elizabeth conducted in her life. WTOP/Sarah Jacobs

It’s an “end of an era and the beginning of a new one” is how Katya, who was among the people at the embassy, described the passing of the long-reigning monarch.

Regardless of whether people liked her as a monarch or not, Katya said the 70 years Queen Elizabeth spent performing her duty brings the recognition that “time is moving forward. There’s a new king, and there will be another one and another one.”

Not many are shocked at the news of Queen Elizabeth’s death. “Ninety-six is a very big age,” Katya said.

John Reilly, of Northwest, said he will miss her.

“She became queen the year I was born,” he said. He lives nearby and saw people gathered at the embassy.

“I remember when Diana passed away and everybody came by and left flowers. It was a nice gesture,” Reilly said, adding that he fears the “civilizing British aspect” Queen Elizabeth II brought might be lost now that she is gone.

Meg Massey, who lived in the U.K. for a while, said that she has always admired the dignity and service Queen Elizabeth conducted in her life.

“There’s plenty to be said about monarchy and colonization, but I heard the news, and I felt like I wanted to be here and pay my respects,” Massey said. “It’s an end of an era more than anything else. She lived a long, rich life.”