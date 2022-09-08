Arlington Memorial Bridge damaged in car crash

The Arlington Memorial Bridge some suffered damage after a vehicle slammed into its railing Wednesday afternoon.

According to U.S. Park Police, the accident happened on the inbound side of the bridge over the northbound side of the George Washington Parkway just before 8 p.m.

The truck crashed into parts of the balustrade — destroying parts of the bridge’s railing — while its passenger side of the vehicle was heavily damaged.

Hey Bob, here’s your truck over the NB GW Parkway on (off) the inbound Memorial Bridge. @WTOPtraffic @DildineWTOP pic.twitter.com/Sx64QshT73 — SilverSpringJoe (@SilverSpringJoe) September 7, 2022

Police could not confirm the driver’s whereabouts or condition. It is unknown what caused the accident.

Inbound lanes were closed over an hour. All lanes reopened before 9:10 p.m.

It is the second time in a decade that a crash has damaged this exact part of the Memorial Bridge. In 2013, an SUV crashed through the balustrade and landed in the Potomac River. The driver survived.

The hole in the railing remained covered with fencing and temporary barriers until the rehabilitation project began several years later. Many of the granite balusters were taken to a stone yard in Upper Marlboro, Maryland, to be cleaned and repaired.

WTOP’s Joe Fox and Dave Dildine contributed to the report.