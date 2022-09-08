RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: US: Thousands of Ukrainians forced to Russia | Shelling resumes near Ukraine nuclear plant | Russia may halt energy exports if West caps prices
Home » Local News » Arlington Memorial Bridge damaged…

Arlington Memorial Bridge damaged in car crash

Jose Umana | jumana@wtop.com

September 8, 2022, 12:19 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

The Arlington Memorial Bridge some suffered damage after a vehicle slammed into its railing Wednesday afternoon.

According to U.S. Park Police, the accident happened on the inbound side of the bridge over the northbound side of the George Washington Parkway just before 8 p.m.

The truck crashed into parts of the balustrade — destroying parts of the bridge’s railing — while its passenger side of the vehicle was heavily damaged.

Police could not confirm the driver’s whereabouts or condition. It is unknown what caused the accident.

Inbound lanes were closed over an hour. All lanes reopened before 9:10 p.m.

It is the second time in a decade that a crash has damaged this exact part of the Memorial Bridge. In 2013, an SUV crashed through the balustrade and landed in the Potomac River. The driver survived.

The hole in the railing remained covered with fencing and temporary barriers until the rehabilitation project began several years later. Many of the granite balusters were taken to a stone yard in Upper Marlboro, Maryland, to be cleaned and repaired.

WTOP’s Joe Fox and Dave Dildine contributed to the report. 

Jose Umana

José Umaña is a digital editor for WTOP. He’s been working as a journalist for almost a decade, covering local news, education and sports. His work has appeared in The Prince George’s Sentinel, The Montgomery Sentinel, Orlando Sentinel, PressBox and The Diamondback.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Local News | Washington, DC Traffic

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2022 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

NARA looks to double down on email records approach with texts, other messages

IRS pilot considers expanding remote work, amid hiring challenges

Supply chain intel directorate aims to inform procurement ‘risk calculus’

VA CIO DelBene making the cyber gates a little higher, more well-rounded

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up