WAR IN UKRAINE: Report: Ukrainian bases exposing civilians | Canadian trainers to teach Ukrainian forces | Calls to Red Cross to help find loved ones | Ukrainian cities shelled
Home » Local News » Weasel: 'We played our…

Weasel: ‘We played our music, talked about our politics’; WHFS tribute show this weekend

Neal Augenstein | naugenstein@wtop.com

August 5, 2022, 8:31 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Jonathan “Weasel” Gilbert says he almost flunked out of American University because he was so focused on working on the school’s on-campus station, “which could only be heard in the dorms and the student union.”

Weasel couldn’t have known he would soon become part of what became — and remains — a musical and cultural phenomenon.

By Oct. 1970, Weasel was hired at WHFS Radio, located on Cordell Avenue, in Bethesda, Maryland, during the early days of FM radio: “Up to that point, everything was on AM radio. And FM stations had to create their own programming.”

Weasel
Press photo of Weasel, for “Feast Your Ears: The Story of WHFS 102.3 FM.” (Courtesy Feast Your Ears — The Story of WHFS 102.3 FM)

A perfect fit for Weasel: “They were desperate to find cheap programming, and as college kids, we were willing to work for minimum wage.”

Another DJ hired in 1970 was Cerphe Colwell.

Asked to describe WHFS’s secret sauce: “We started talking, basically, to our own — people our age. We started playing our music, and talking about our politics,” said Weasel.

“We were the reflection of what was going on, youth-culture wise,” said Weasel. “And, we did it in the nation’s capital, where the Nixon administration and everybody else could hear exactly what we were doing.”

At the freeform WHFS, disc jockeys had the freedom to play the music that moved them: “We never knew what was going to happen, because nothing was ever planned.”

“It was a great environment to work in,” said Weasel, who worked at WHFS until 2003. “We’d walk into the studio with one song on our mind, by the time we’d done four or five hours we’d done an entire radio show.”

The pioneering station introduced D.C. area music fans to artists, including Bruce Springsteen, Little Feat, Bonnie Raitt, NRBQ, Emmylou Harris, Tom Waits, Bob Marley, and many more.

Saturday night, local musicians will take part in a BandHouse Gigs Tribute to WHFS, 1969-1975, at the Warner Theatre, in Washington, D.C. The nonprofit group has been producing themed performances since 2004.

BandHouse Gigs co-founder Ronnie Newmyer said WHFS also was a great supporter of local music.

“As a local musician, it was the biggest thrill in the world to hear our songs played on WHFS,” said Newmyer.

Featured musicians and artists at the WHFS tribute include Eric Scott, Jon Carroll, Jenny Langer, The 19th Street Band, Kelly Bell Band, Holly Montgomery, Carley Harvey, The Sidleys, Danger Bird, The Half Smokes, Me & The Boys, Bill Starks and Greg Hardin.

Weasel will take part in the tribute show at the Warner, along with other WHFS alum Adele, John Hall, Don Grossinger and Fred Sirkey.

“One of the unique things about WHFS is that our core are still living right here in the area, within a few miles of where we started, in Bethesda,” said Weasel.

Could there be another WHFS?

“There could be, but I don’t think it would be on the radio,” said Weasel. “Podcasting has taken that place — for anything you might want to listen to.”

Given today’s climate in over-the-air music radio, “I don’t think we could have that magic again,” said Weasel.

WHAT: Bandhouse Gigs Tribute To WHFS Music 1969-75
WHERE: Warner Theatre
WHEN: 8 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 6
TICKETS: Available through Live Nation

Neal Augenstein

Neal Augenstein has been a reporter at WTOP since 1997. Through the years, Neal has covered many of the crimes and trials that have gripped the region. Neal's been pleased to receive awards over the years for hard news, feature reporting, use of sound and sports.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2022 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

VA needs funds after staffing shortages

3 agencies receive first installment of funds to improve customer experience

FLRA sets deadline for EEOC to respond to office reentry complaint

NRO director touts expanding commercial satellite partnerships

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up