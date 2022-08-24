Baltimore to hold first-ever Charm City Live Festival

If you're wondering when you will see Kenneth "Babyface" Edmonds again, then wonder no more. It's at the first-ever Charm City Live Festival in Baltimore.

Edmonds is headlining the event on Sept. 24 at the War Memorial Plaza. The one-day festival from noon to 8 p.m. will have “food, fun and music,” a news release from City of Baltimore Brandon Scott’s office said.

“I am excited to have Charm City Live be another opportunity for Baltimoreans and those visiting our great city to gather for a day full of festivities designed to appeal to a diverse group of people,” Scott said in a statement.

Other performers include Grammy-nominated singer Kelly Price, pop singer Rebecca Black (of “Friday” fame), R&B artist Jon B and more.

The family fun includes a kids zone, treats and other items from Baltimore eateries and shops.

“Any opportunity that we can create to get Baltimoreans outdoors and into our parks and spaces is a highlight for our agency. It’s also important for us to show visitors to Baltimore just how beautiful our spaces are,” Baltimore City Recreation and Parks director Reginald Moore said in a statement.

