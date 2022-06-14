RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Group of NATO leaders pledge support for Ukraine | Russians control 80% of key Ukraine city | Russia lowers gas flows to Europe | US Open lets Russian tennis players in
DC police ID possible 5th victim of suspected ‘shopping cart killer’

Abigail Constantino | aconstantino@wtop.com

June 14, 2022, 8:47 PM

Police in D.C. have confirmed the identity a woman who was found dead inside a shopping cart in Northeast, and a man who police believe is a serial killer is a person of interest in her death.

Authorities found Sonya Champ, 40, of Northwest, unresponsive and unconscious in the 200 block of F Street last September. Her death has since been ruled a homicide; initially, it was classified as “undetermined.”

A D.C. police spokesman confirmed to WTOP that Anthony Eugene Robinson — who authorities believe is responsible for other killings — is the person of interest.

First reported on WTOP, the woman’s body was found a few blocks from Union station, in a shopping cart covered with a blanket. Police had been investigating whether she was Robinson’s fifth victim.

Anyone with information on what happened should call D.C. police at 202-727-9099.

Robinson is suspected of killing at least four people whose remains were found in Alexandria and Harrisonburg, Virginia

Earlier, Fairfax County police identified two other victims — Stephanie Harrison, 48, of Redding, California, and Cheyenne Brown, 29, of Southeast D.C. Their remains were found in a plastic container near a shopping cart, in a wooded area near the 2400 block of Fairhaven Avenue.

The other two victims were Tonita Lorice Smith, who was found dead in Harrisonburg, and Allene Elizabeth “Beth” Redmon, also of Harrisonburg.

Robinson is currently being held in Harrisonburg and has been charged with two counts of first-degree murder. He’s not been charged in connection with Brown’s or Harrison’s deaths, but Fairfax County Police Chief Kevin Davis said back in January that he expects he eventually will be.

Police said Robinson used dating apps to lure women and meet them at motels before killing them and transporting their remains in shopping carts.

WTOP’s Neal Augenstein contributed to this report. 

Abigail Constantino

Abigail Constantino started her journalism career writing for a local newspaper in Fairfax County, Virginia. She is a graduate of American University and The George Washington University.

