Fairfax Co. police releasing info. on possible serial killer

Colleen Kelleher | ckelleher@wtop.com

December 17, 2021, 11:07 AM

Fairfax County police Friday afternoon will release information about a possible serial killer in Virginia.

The bodies of four victims have been found in Virginia since August, according to a news release.

Police said human remains were found Wednesday in an isolated wooded area near the 2400 block of Fairhaven Avenue. The remains were in a container near a shopping cart, police said.

Chief Kevin Davis, Harrisonburg Police Chief Kelley Warner and Maj. Ed O’Carroll of the Major Crimes, Cyber and Forensics department will provide details at a 1:15 p.m. news conference that will be streamed on Facebook.

shopping cart found near human remains in Fairfax Co.
This shopping cart was located in an isolated wooded area near where human remains were found on Wednesday. Dec. 15, 2021 in the Alexandria section of Fairfax County. (Courtesy Fairfax County Police)

