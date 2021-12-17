Fairfax Co. police releasing info. on possible serial killer

Fairfax County police Friday afternoon will release information about a possible serial killer in Virginia. The bodies of four victims have been found in the state since August, according to a news release.

Police said human remains were found Wednesday in an isolated wooded area near the 2400 block of Fairhaven Avenue. The remains were in a container near a shopping cart, police said.

Chief Kevin Davis, Harrisonburg Police Chief Kelley Warner and Maj. Ed O’Carroll of the Major Crimes, Cyber and Forensics department will provide details at a 1:15 p.m. news conference that will be streamed on Facebook.