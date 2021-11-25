THANKSGIVING NEWS: Macy's Thanksgiving Parade photos | 800 turkeys for families | Thanksgiving weather forecast | Meals for Afghan refugees | Grocery store hours on Thanksgiving
Police: 2 women found dead in empty Va. lot; man charged

The Associated Press

November 25, 2021, 9:42 AM

HARRISONBURG, Va. — A Virginia woman who went missing earlier this month has been found dead.

The Daily Progress reported Wednesday that Tonita Lorice Smith was found dead in Harrisonburg this week. Harrisonburg police said that the 39-year-old Charlottesville woman was one of two people found dead in a vacant lot.

The other victim was identified as 54-year-old Allene Elizabeth “Beth” Redmon of Harrisonburg.

Harrisonburg police said that 35-year-old Anthony Robinson Washington was arrested Tuesday and charged with two counts of first-degree murder. It’s unclear if he has hired an attorney who can speak on his behalf.

Smith was reported missing on Nov. 19 and was last seen Nov. 14 in Charlottesville. Harrisonburg police said the women died at different times.

Latest News | Local News | Virginia News

