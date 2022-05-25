RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | War closes in on eastern Ukrainian town | US to end Russia’s ability to pay debt | Scars of war | UK approves sale of Russian oligarch's soccer club
Memorial Day weekend weather: Wetter before it gets better for DC

Will Vitka | wvitka@wtop.com

May 25, 2022, 10:12 AM

You might need to pack an umbrella with your beach gear if you’re headed out this holiday weekend.

Weather for Memorial Day itself is expected to be sunny and warm in the D.C. region. But before that, there will be clouds and showers, and thunderstorms are likely for Friday.

Those looking to get an early jump on the long weekend will see clouds and periods of drizzle Thursday, but thankfully no downpours are expected, with highs in the low to mid-70s.

Storm Team4 Meteorologist Mike Stinneford said while Thursday will be gloomy, Friday is the day to watch out for, when heavy rain is possible and some storms could be severe.

“Friday will be an active day across our vacation spots with a risk of showers and heavy thunderstorms,” Stinneford said.

Heading to the beach?

Showers will continue into Saturday for Delmarva beaches, western Maryland and Shenandoah, as well as Virginia Beach and the Outer Banks. Highs are expected to be in the 60s and 70s.

But then, the good news: Sunday and Monday look better.

“There will be a cool northeast wind off the Atlantic, so the Delmarva beaches will see sunshine Sunday and Monday, but highs only around 70,” Stinneford said.

It will be warmer in Virginia Beach and the Outer Banks, with highs in the 70s to lower 80s.

“In the Shenandoah Park and western Maryland, it will be sunny both Sunday and Monday,” Stinneford said, with highs in the 70s to lower 80s.

Forecast

  • Wednesday: Partly to mostly cloudy. Some patchy drizzle possible. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.
  • Wednesday night: Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle. Lows 55 to 60.
  • Thursday: Mostly cloudy. An isolated shower. Highs in the low to mid-70s.
  • Friday: Breezy with showers and thunderstorms. Rain could be heavy at times. Highs 75 to 80.
  • Saturday: Partly to mostly cloudy. Showers and afternoon thunderstorms. Highs 75 to 80.
  • Sunday: An early shower, then partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
  • Memorial Day/Monday: Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid-80s.

Radar

Will Vitka

William Vitka is a Digital Editor and reporter for WTOP.com. He's been in the news industry for over a decade. Before joining WTOP, he worked for CBS News, Stuff Magazine, The New York Post and wrote a variety of books—about a dozen of them, with more to come.

