RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Polish leader visit Kyiv | Belarusians fight for Ukraine | Fear for POWs as Russia takes Mariupol
Home » Local News » Heavy traffic: More than…

Heavy traffic: More than 850K will be driving in DC area Memorial Day weekend

Luke Lukert | llukert@wtop.com

May 23, 2022, 7:45 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Nearly a million people in the D.C. area are going to be traveling this upcoming weekend and most of them will be driving.

According to estimates from AAA, around 865,000 of us will be clogging up ways out of town this weekend and traveling farther than 50 miles, despite gas prices hitting record highs.

That’s up by about 3% from last year but still down by about 10% from pre-pandemic levels.

If you want to avoid the grueling traffic around D.C., wake up early.

AAA suggested you begin your trip before 6 a.m. or after 9 p.m. on Thursday, before 7 a.m. or after 9 p.m. on Friday, and before 10 a.m. over the weekend.

And it looks like many will start the weekend early: The worst traffic is expected to occur Thursday afternoon between 3:45 and 5:45 p.m.

“While the increase in auto travel is notable given the pain at the pump, a sharp jump in air travel and travel by other modes of transportation suggests gas prices may be motivating some travelers to consider alternatives to driving,” said Ragina Cooper Ali, spokesperson for AAA Mid-Atlantic in Maryland and D.C., in a statement.

While it’s only about 8% of travelers this year, 78,000 people are heading out of Reagan National, Dulles or BWI for the weekend. That’s about a 22% increase over last year.

AAA said to get to the airport at least 2 hours early and expect some long lines at security checkpoints.

Alternative transportation is seeing the biggest jump this year.

Around 15,000 area residents are hopping on a bus, train or cruise this year. That’s a whopping 213% increase over last year.

By the numbers, per AAA:

2022 Memorial Day Holiday Washington Metro Area Travelers
Total Travel Automobile Air Other

(Bus, Train, Cruise)
2022 (Forecast) 957,899 865,366 77,843 14,689
2021 (Actual) 905,727 837,343 63,702 4,682
2019 (Actual) 1,073,865 959,605 86,743 27,517
Change (2019 to 2022) -10.8% -9.8% -10.3% -46.6%
Change (2021 to 2022) 5.8% 3.3% 22.2% 213.7%

Luke Lukert

Since joining WTOP Luke Lukert has held just about every job in the newsroom from producer to web writer and now he works as a full-time reporter. He is an avid fan of UGA football. Go Dawgs!

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2022 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

GSA sees positive feedback on reentry, but deputy administrator says there’s ‘still a lot to learn’

After high staff attrition, USDA seeks to rebuild with ‘robust’ hiring

CISA issues rare emergency directive as ‘critical’ cyber vulnerabilities emerge

IRS’ quick wins by procurement, finance demonstrate power, value of RPA

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up