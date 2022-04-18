RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Latest updates | Ukrainians defy surrender-or-die demand | Diplomat: Mariupol 'doesn't exist anymore' | Pope makes plea for peace
Some DC-area schools require negative COVID-19 test before returning from spring break

Ivy Lyons | ilyons@wtop.com

April 18, 2022, 4:45 AM

Some school systems across Maryland and D.C. are requiring students to provide a negative COVID-19 test before they can return to class after spring break.

The decisions follow a steady increase in reported positive cases among some schools and continued concern over the BA.2.12 and BA.2.12.1 variants.

Among the school systems requesting that students complete a COVID-19 test before returning to the classroom are those in Baltimore, Montgomery and Prince George’s counties.

Proof of a negative COVID test will also be required for D.C. Public School students after spring break.

School systems in Virginia will not be requiring students to provide a negative COVID-19 test before returning to the classroom after spring break.

WTOP’s Will Vitka contributed to this report.

Ivy Lyons

Ivy Lyons is a digital journalist for WTOP.com. Since 2018, they have worked on Capitol Hill, at NBC News in Washington, and with WJLA in Washington.

