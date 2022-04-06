Prince George’s Co. students required to take COVID test before returning from spring break

Students in Prince George's County, Maryland, will be required to take a coronavirus test and upload results before returning from spring break, the school system said in an email to families Wednesday.

Monica Goldson, the CEO of Prince George’s County Public Schools, said all students will receive COVID-19 home test kits by the end of the week. Results must be shared before students are scheduled to return April 19.

The school system’s mask requirement will also remain in place, Goldson said, although “We are monitoring public health conditions in anticipation of lifting the policy by the end of this school year.” Prince George’s is currently the only school system in the D.C. region that still has a mask requirement in schools.

Goldson urged anyone eligible to get vaccinated and boosted.

The county is reporting a rate of 25.51 cases per 100,000 people and is experiencing low community transmission, according to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data.

After spring break, Goldson said, parent volunteers will be allowed back into school buildings with proof of vaccination and a background check. Outdoor field trips will also be allowed, and spring concerts can be held as long as the school mask policy is followed.

High school prom will also resume, though attendees are required to take a coronavirus test within 24 hours of the event and upload their results.

Indoor high school graduations, according to Goldson, will be held at the University of Maryland and Show Place Arena.

Goldson also urged parents to visit the school system’s website for information on its summer programming.