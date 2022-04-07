RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Fighting looms over eastern front | Ukraine seeks arms from NATO | Why is Russia focus on the east? | Photos
Proof of negative COVID test required for DCPS students after spring break

Will Vitka | wvitka@wtop.com

April 7, 2022, 3:47 PM

D.C. Public Schools students will have to show proof of a negative COVID-19 test before coming back to class after spring break.

The tests are being distributed this week, the system said, on or before Friday.

If a student won’t be in school Friday, you can contact your school to pick up a test kit or visit a District COVID Center or a Rapid Test Pickup site to get one.

DCPS schools are closed from April 11 to April 15 for spring break. On April 18, students are supposed to take a rapid test and upload the results online by 9 p.m.

“Families may choose to utilize their own testing option, but tests administered before April 18 will not be accepted,” DCPS said.

Each at-home kit comes with two tests. “Families are encouraged to administer the second test 36 hours later, per the test kit instructions, but only one negative test is required to return to school.”

The process is mandatory as part of DCPS’ Test-To-Return policy.

School staff also have to take a rapid test and upload results April 17.

More information is available online.

