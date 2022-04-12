RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Putin vows to press invasion until goals met | Russian hack against power grid thwarted | Passover meaning for Jews fleeing Ukraine | Photos
Operator of 9:30 Club, Merriweather Post Pavilion drops COVID-19 vaccine requirements

Abigail Constantino | aconstantino@wtop.com

April 12, 2022, 7:53 PM

The operator of the D.C.-area’s most well-known venues said it is following federal guidelines and dropping its COVID-19 vaccine requirements.

A spokesperson for I.M.P. said that the company is encouraging customers to be vaccinated and wear masks, “but we’re following government guidance and not requiring it.”

However, if an artist asks that attendees be vaccinated or wear masks, “we naturally comply with their request and inform ticket buyers as soon as is possible,” I.M.P. spokesperson Audrey Fix Schaefer said.

I.M.P. said it’s requesting staff to be fully vaccinated and requiring that they wear masks on the job.

The venues I.M.P. operates includes the 9:30 Club, Lincoln Theatre, The Anthem and Merriweather Post Pavilion.

I.M.P., along with other entertainment venues in the area, required patrons to have either a negative COVID-19 test or full vaccination, which I.M.P. further tightened by requiring most patrons to be fully vaccinated.

Abigail Constantino

Abigail Constantino started her journalism career writing for a local newspaper in Fairfax County, Virginia. She is a graduate of American University and The George Washington University.

