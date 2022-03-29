Warmer weather on the way after chilly Tuesday

There's no escaping the chill in the air Tuesday, but at least the sun is shining, and warmer temperatures are on the way.

First, however, cold and breezy conditions.

NBC Washington Meteorologist Chuck Bell said winds will remain out of the northwest around 15 mph to 20 mph, “and with afternoon highs only in the mid-40s, it certainly feels a lot more like winter than late March.”

Given the cold temperatures, Bell said the cherry blossoms could see some petals drop.

“Probably not a very good morning for the cherry blossoms at the basin, and they can take a little chill, but they don’t really like a hardcore multi-hour freeze, which is what they had last night into this morning, so I have a feeling a lot of those puffy white petals are going to come down,” Bell said.

In a tweet, the National Park Service said there was “some scattered frost burn on some of the blossoms as a result of last night’s subfreezing temperatures, there is still plenty of color around the Tidal Basin this morning.”

The good news is it will start to warm up Wednesday.

After the clouds thin out in the afternoon, Wednesday’s high gets back near 60.

And Thursday’s high is expected to be in the mid-70s to near 80.

“But Thursday, in addition to being very warm, will be windy with a southwest wind, and it will end with a rain and thunderstorm chance,” Bell said. “An isolated strong to severe storm Thursday afternoon (is) not totally out of the question.”

Friday and the weekend should see quieter weather.

Radar

Forecast

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Chilly. Breezy midday. Wind: Northwest 12-22 mph. HIGHS: 44 — 50.

Tuesday night: Turning cloudy. Staying dry. Freeze in rural areas. Wind: Variable 2-5 mph. LOWS: 28 — 35.

Wednesday: Partly cloudy. Milder. Breezy at times. Wind: Southeast 8-18 mph. HIGHS: 56 — 62.

Thursday: Cloudy, windy and warm. Scattered rain and thunderstorms. Gusts 30-40 mph possible. Wind: Southwest 18-28 mph. Chance of rain: 80%. HIGHS: 74 — 78.

Friday: Sun and clouds. Blustery. Cool. Wind: Northwest 15-30 mph. Chance Of Rain: 20%. HIGHS: 54 — 60.