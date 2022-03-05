Train derailment in Md. halts Amtrak service between New York and DC

A train that derailed in Harford County, Maryland has temporarily stopped Amtrak service between New York and D.C.

A train that derailed in Harford County, Maryland temporarily has stopped Amtrak service between New York and D.C. on Saturday morning.

The Norfolk Southern train derailed near Aberdeen.

Crews are working to repair the tracks to restore service, according to a statement Amtrak issued around 5:30 a.m. Saturday.

SERVICE ALERT: Due to Norfolk Southern freight derailment near Aberdeen, Md., Amtrak service will be temporarily suspended between New York and Washington, D.C. https://t.co/5S8MA0i8Ey pic.twitter.com/DyynimNl6G — Amtrak Northeast (@AmtrakNECAlerts) March 5, 2022

Amtrak has not said if anyone was injured, what caused the derailment or when they expect service to be back to normal.

The company said it will waive fees for affected customers looking to change their reservation during the modified schedule. Customer can call the transit agency at 1-800-USA-RAIL.

The most current train status is on the Amtrak’s website and app.

This is a developing story. Stay with WTOP for the latest.