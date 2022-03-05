CORONAVIRUS NEWS: National Park Service's mask policy changes | Big US cities drop more COVID measures | George Mason eases restrictions | Latest COVID-19 cases
Train derailment in Md. halts Amtrak service between New York and DC

Jessica Kronzer | jkronzer@wtop.com

March 5, 2022, 7:38 AM

A train that derailed in Harford County, Maryland temporarily has stopped Amtrak service between New York and D.C. on Saturday morning.

The Norfolk Southern train derailed near Aberdeen.

Crews are working to repair the tracks to restore service, according to a statement Amtrak issued around 5:30 a.m. Saturday.

Amtrak has not said if anyone was injured, what caused the derailment or when they expect service to be back to normal.

The company said it will waive fees for affected customers looking to change their reservation during the modified schedule. Customer can call the transit agency at 1-800-USA-RAIL.

The most current train status is on the Amtrak’s website and app.

This is a developing story. Stay with WTOP for the latest.

Jessica Kronzer

Jessica Kronzer graduated from James Madison University in May 2021 after studying media and politics. She enjoys covering politics, advocacy and compelling human-interest stories.

