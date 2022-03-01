A local organization that helps families struggling to provide diapers for their children is reaching a major milestone this week.

Greater DC Diaper Bank will distribute its 25 millionth diaper on Friday from its Silver Spring warehouse.

The nonprofit’s founder and executive director, Corinne Cannon, told WTOP that the diaper will be going to the same social services organization that received the first diaper distributed in 2010 — Landover-based SHABACH Ministries.

Cannon said COVID-19 has exacerbated the need, with families losing jobs during the pandemic and dealing with the subsequent increased cost of living.

“We quadrupled the number of diapers that we distribute annually in the last two years,” said Cannon. “It breaks my heart continually that we have families that don’t have their basic necessities met.”

In 2019, her organization gave out 2.5 million diapers to thousands of families throughout the region. In 2021, that number jumped to 9.5 million diapers, a record high.

A recent survey of families the diaper bank serves found that 63% of respondents reported having had to choose between buying diapers and other necessary purchases within the last year.

Greater DC Diaper Bank also distributes formula, period products and baby gear — including strollers and cribs — through over 100 social services organizations, health care providers and local government agencies in the D.C. area.

“We want to make sure that families have all they need for their children to thrive,” said Cannon, who encourages anyone who wants to help to visit their website.

“We need folks to give time. We need folks to give energy and their voice, and dollars,” said Cannon.

One in three families nationwide struggle with diaper need, according to the National Diaper Bank Network. On average, buying diapers for one baby costs $80 a month.