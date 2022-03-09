RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Live updates | Air alert declared in Kyiv | Ukraine war arrives at 2-week mark | US lawmakers reach Ukraine aid package deal | Key things to know
Home » Local News » In DC area, the…

In DC area, the watch is on for the Asian Joro spider

Mike Murillo | mmurillo@wtop.com

March 9, 2022, 8:17 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

It has eight legs, can grow up to 4 inches long and spin webs that are a meter in diameter — and this arachnid may eventually call the D.C. region home.

It’s called the Joro spider and is originally from East Asia, and right now the colorful tropical orb weaver is taking hold in Georgia.

“The arachnophobes are going to hate this one, but the arachnophiles are really going to like it,” said the “Bug Guy” Mike Raupp, professor emeritus at the University of Maryland College Park.

According to Raupp, this spider — unlike its North and South American relatives the golden silk orb-weaver — can take colder temperatures. That is due in part to the Joro spider having a higher metabolism and a faster heartbeat, which allows it not only to take the cold but also develop faster.

Being a heartier spider, it’s expected to crawl its way up the Eastern Seaboard eventually, according to Raupp.

“[It] has the potential to reach perhaps as far north as Maryland or even parts of New England,” he said.

Spider_Takeover_15762
The Joro spider, a large spider native to East Asia, is seen in Johns Creek, Georgia, on Oct. 24. Researchers say the large spider that proliferated in Georgia last year could spread to much of the East Coast. (AP Photo/Alex Sanz, File)

While it is unknown when the spider could reach the D.C. region, Raupp doesn’t expect it to arrive this summer.

The spider is poisonous but not aggressive, and experts believe the fangs are too small to break the skin of humans or pets.

“We don’t have to fear this one from that standpoint,” Raupp said.

Because it would be a non-native creepy-crawly moving in, it’s hard to truly know what impact it could have on the area’s ecosystem, but Raupp said there is a chance this spider could be beneficial. In Asia, it likes to feast on brown marmorated stink bugs and spotted lanternflies, two problematic species that have already made their way into the region.

“It’ll be kind of like Hannibal Lecter having an old friend over for lunch,” Raupp said.

As we watch for its arrival, Raupp recommends not killing the spider if you see it, because it will help control pest problems.

“If you should have this large spider building a web, you could simply move that web or the spider with a broom gently and it will simply construct its web elsewhere,” Raupp said.

Also, if you suspect you’ve seen one, Raupp said take a picture and send that to the state or city department that handles agricultural pests. Universities with entomology departments can also help confirm that you found a Joro spider.

Mike Murillo

Mike Murillo is a reporter and anchor at WTOP. Before joining WTOP in 2013, he worked in radio in Orlando, New York City and Philadelphia.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2022 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

USPS reform bill offering 'much-needed reset' on its finances passes Senate

Biden COVID plan directs more federal employees to resume in-person work in April

OPM retirement backlog increases to new record high in February

CISA updating cyber programs to align with White House zero trust strategy

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up