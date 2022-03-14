RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Latest updates | Russia seeks aid from China | Peace talks resume | Pregnant women, her baby, killed in bombing of maternity ward | How to help
Extreme delays on Southeast/Southwest Freeway amid trucker convoy, closed exits

Jack Moore | jmoore@wtop.com

March 14, 2022, 4:25 PM

Drivers in the D.C. area Monday afternoon faced “extreme” delays heading into the District amid a demonstration related to a trucker convoy.

The traffic meltdown Monday stemmed from the trucker convoy, spread out and moving through the District on Interstate 395, Interstate 695 and Interstate 295 — eastbound on the Southeast/Southwest Freeway from the 14th Street Bridge to the 11th Street Bridge — as well as traffic control operations that blocked exits to keep traffic flowing.

D.C. police blocked all eastbound off-ramps on the freeway, including 14th Street SW, the 12th Street Expressway, the 3rd Street Tunnel, South Capitol Street and the ramp to northbound D.C. Route 295.

That meant that many drivers who were driving with the trucks — and those caught up in the convoy — could not easily exit the freeway.

“The traffic control for the truck convoy included closing every single ramp on the eastbound freeway for more than two hours,” Dildine said. “There were no eastbound exits available and eastbound drivers,  whether in the group or not, were sent all the way across the Anacostia River southbound on I-295 way down past Bolling toward the sewage treatment plant at Blue Plains. In the process, many desperate drivers there tried to turn around on a muddy median strip on I-295 and got stuck. Everyone else incurred excruciating delays.”

By shortly after 4 p.m., all ramps had reopened

“This should hopefully alleviate some of the pressure,” Dildine said of the reopened ramps. “Hopefully, this one is in the books and we can look back and maybe figure out a better way to keep traffic moving through the District should this be necessary again.”

Police said the trucks involved in the demonstration were part of the trucker convoy gathered in Hagerstown, Maryland.

Last week, the “People’s Convoy,” a group of truckers and supporters, circled the Capital Beltway twice on Sunday and again on Monday, but didn’t cause major disruptions.

The convoy, which is inspired by similar efforts in Canada, are protesting COVID-19 mandates, although most restrictions have already lifted, along with various other issues.

The convoy began in California and converged in Hagerstown last week.

