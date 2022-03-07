Convoy of truckers expected to return to Capital Beltway

The People's Convoy, a group of truckers who circled the Capital Beltway twice on Sunday is expected to return to repeat that route on Monday.

While the group did not provide a schedule for its plans, its website says truckers will meet at 8 a.m. Monday, as they did on Sunday before their protest against COVID-19 restrictions. Many of those restrictions are no longer in place.

It is not known what impact the truckers will have on Beltway traffic, but their arrival comes as the morning commute winds down.

The group on Sunday left Hagerstown, Maryland, around 9:30 a.m. and took around two hours to reach the Beltway. The truckers finished their two laps by 3:45 p.m.

WTOP Traffic said the convoy that consisted of truckers, SUVs with trailers and cars caused congestion at some points during their trip to D.C. and back to Hagerstown. Those cheering on the convoy from overpasses also caused traffic to slow in some spots.

The convoy mostly traveled in the center lanes of the Beltway on Sunday. WTOP Traffic reports that once the participating vehicles got onto Interstate-495, some got separated from the group.

At least five accidents happened as the group circled, WTOP Traffic reports. It’s unclear if any of those accidents involved convoy participants.

Protest organizers told The Washington Post that they would loop the Beltway twice every day for a week until their demands are met.

The convoy is protesting COVID-19 restrictions and wants to see an end to the national emergency that former President Donald Trump put in place in March 13, 2020. The national emergency remains in place. The truckers also are asking Congress to investigate the government’s handling of the pandemic.

Route truckers took Sunday