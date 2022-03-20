RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Russians push deeper into besieged Mariupol | Police officer pleads for help | 1.5 million kids at risk of trafficking | Live updates | How to help
Home » Local News » DC-area car guru Pat…

DC-area car guru Pat Goss dies

John Aaron | jaaron@wtop.com

March 20, 2022, 10:41 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

A familiar face to many car enthusiasts and TV viewers has died.

Pat Goss hosted the “Goss’ Garage’ segment on the show MotorWeek for 41 seasons — beginning with the show’s very first episode.

His death was announced on MotorWeek’s Facebook page on Saturday.

Goss served as the resident master technician on the show, which airs on Maryland Public Television.

“I think what made Pat really resonate with viewers and consumers was his ability to explain what was going on with your car and that was what we loved about him on the show,” MotorWeek creator and host John Davis told WTOP.

“We didn’t necessarily ask him to show us how to fix cars, but to inform the viewers of what the problems are, what to be looking for, and how to communicate those to the technician that they’ve asked to repair it.”

Davis said Goss was in his 70s and had experienced a bad reaction to some medication.

Goss, who owned Goss’ Garage, a car repair shop in Maryland, was also heard across the D.C. area’s radio dial for decades, including on Talk Radio 3WT.

He owned several area car shops and was in the process of opening a new shop in Annapolis.

Goss also discussed “21st century car care” on his YouTube channel.

WTOP’s Matt Small contributed to this report.

John Aaron

John Aaron is a news anchor and reporter for WTOP. After starting his professional broadcast career as an anchor and reporter for WGET and WGTY in Gettysburg, PA, he went on to spend several years in the world of sports media, working for Comcast SportsNet, MLB Network Radio, and WTOP sports.

Related News

Recommended

Tags:

MotorWeek | obit | Pat Goss

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2022 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Pandemic relief oversight sheds new light on persistent gaps in federal spending data

VA seeks higher pay caps for more health care workers to address high turnover rates

After 40 years of service, Vogel offers ways to make federal IT better

IRS plans to hire staff to tackle backlog faster, but struggles on competitive pay

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up