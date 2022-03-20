DC-area car guru Pat Goss dies

Pat Goss hosted the "Goss' Garage' segment on the show MotorWeek for 41 seasons — beginning with the show's very first episode.

A familiar face to many car enthusiasts and TV viewers has died.

His death was announced on MotorWeek’s Facebook page on Saturday.

Goss served as the resident master technician on the show, which airs on Maryland Public Television.

“I think what made Pat really resonate with viewers and consumers was his ability to explain what was going on with your car and that was what we loved about him on the show,” MotorWeek creator and host John Davis told WTOP.

“We didn’t necessarily ask him to show us how to fix cars, but to inform the viewers of what the problems are, what to be looking for, and how to communicate those to the technician that they’ve asked to repair it.”

Davis said Goss was in his 70s and had experienced a bad reaction to some medication.

Goss, who owned Goss’ Garage, a car repair shop in Maryland, was also heard across the D.C. area’s radio dial for decades, including on Talk Radio 3WT.

He owned several area car shops and was in the process of opening a new shop in Annapolis.

Goss also discussed “21st century car care” on his YouTube channel.

WTOP’s Matt Small contributed to this report.